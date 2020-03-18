Huntsville International Airport projecting to lose at least $7 million during coronavirus outbreak

On Wednesday, Huntsville International Aiport announced it has joined airports nationwide with requesting $10 billion in emergency funding to help combat the impact of coronavirus.

Jana Kuner, airport spokeswoman, said they are projecting this airport will lose between $7 million and $10 million in revenue - and that's only if the coronavirus pandemic lasts for three months.

In just a week, parking numbers at the airport went from only being down 30% lower than usual to now 86%. Kuner said it's because the need to travel dropped.

On top of that, some businesses placed travel restrictions on employees, and large conferences are getting cancelled.

The only thing she could compare this type of loss of revenue to was 9/11, when airports had to close for a couple of days. But with no timeline for when the coronavirus outbreak will be contained, airport staff isn't sure when the airport will fully recover

"When 9/11 happened, to get us back to pre 9/11 numbers it was 2004 before we were back to those numbers," Kuner said 'So we don't know with this how long it will last number one and then when it's over it's not over for us, it takes time to build back up and we don't know when we'll be back to pre-Covid 19 numbers," she said.

Kuner said the airport has changed some of its operational procedures and placed some budget restrictions in order to meet the three top priorities. Those are safety of the passengers and employees, being able to continue to operate for the community, and avoiding lay-offs.

