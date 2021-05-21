Huntsville International Airport announces new airway

Huntsville International Airport is introducing a new airline coming in July.

It's called Breeze Airways and they have nonstop flights to New Orleans, Tampa and Charleston.

WAAY-31 spoke with the airport about how this was made possible and what this means for travelers as they gear up for a busy summer season.

The director of business development told us the reason more options are becoming available for leisure destinations like Florida and now, New Orleans is because more​ people are booking their trips and ready to get out for the summer.

When people saw the announcement, they were more than excited.

"I was very excited about this airline because one, Charleston is one of my favorite cities. I have family that lives in Tampa and who doesn't love a fun trip to New Orleans at the drop of a hat," said Haley Buie.

Haley Buie told WAAY-31 she can't wait to get back on an airplane and have some fun.

She told us the last time she booked a flight was last year to Canada.

But before she could even board her flight, the pandemic hit and she still hasn’t been able to use her voucher.

But with Breeze Airways coming and COVID restrictions being lifted, she's ready and so is the staff at the airport.

"We're always looking to expand our existing carriers and then we're also looking for new carriers to come and fill the gaps," said Barbie Peek.

Barbie Peek is the director of business development at the Huntsville International Airport.

When Breeze decided to partner with Huntsville, Peek told us they were very excited.

This not only helps generate even more traffic with the average flyer, but also with their business partners.

"It gives them extra connections across the U.S., to get there quicker and faster and cheaper," said Peek.

Barbie told us looking at the numbers from this April against April of 2019, they were at 53% of traffic coming in and out so far and trending upward.

So this is a good sign and with incentives like low airfare and popular travel destinations like Florida and New Orleans, she's sure folks won't want to miss out.

"I'm excited that there' starting to be a sense of normalcy again especially with summer time happening. So much stuff is happening outside so you still feel comfortable doing it," said Buie.

Buie and many others we spoke with say they're happy to see other states slowly pull back on COVID restrictions as well and cant wait to see new places and even the places they couldn't go last year.

Breeze Airways will begin service at the Huntsville International Airport on July 15th.

July 15th starts the trips for Charleston and New Orleans with July 22nd, starting service for Tampa.

The airport also wants to remind you, you still​ are required to wear a mask while in the airport, checkpoints and on your flight.

Social distancing on the breeze flight will still be enforced, as they have no middle seats to seat everyone comfortably.