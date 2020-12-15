Huntsville International preparing for Coronavirus vaccine

An airport representative told us the Federal Aviation Administration told Huntsville International and every other airport to prepare for the vaccine's arrival. Huntsville International does have cold storage in the airport. The airport tells us they will follow all protocols if and when the vaccine lands. In its guide the FAA asks airports to make sure they have the space for bigger aircrafts that might be carrying the vaccine so they can land and park safely.

The agency added all airports, like Huntsville International, should give priority access to planes carrying the vaccine.

That includes extra security for the transport.