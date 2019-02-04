Huntsville IHOP shooting victim: Father’s sacrifice saved lives

The son of Roy Brown, the IHOP employee who was shot and killed inside the restaurant last month, is speaking out.

Roy Brown died after being shot at the Memorial Parkway IHOP by Roderick Turner, who Huntsville police say came to the business to pick up a carry out order and became disruptive and loud about the restaurant's service.

Turner shot and killed Roy Brown. He also shot and injured Jay Brown, Roy Brown’s son and fellow employee at IHOP. Jay Brown returned fire, killing Turner.

Jay Brown emailed WAAY 31 on Sunday.

“My dad and brothers and I pretty much dedicated our lives to working at IHOP. All together over 40 years of service. It was a business we loved and cared for,” Jay Brown wrote.

“Over the years we've seen (many) inebriated customers try to start trouble for whatever reason. For some reason this guy (Turner) had no intention of cooperating, he wanted a fight. When asked to leave for the third or fourth time, he pulled out a gun and shot and killed my dad.

“He attempted to kill me, too, but dad being there in the middle gave me a second to react, and neutralize the threat before another innocent died. I never wanted to lose my dad, but his sacrifice made it possible to save any other lives that made it out that day.”

Jay Brown said the family is facing hard times with the loss of Ray Brown, He is out of work, and his brothers who worked at the restaurant don’t want to return to the place where their father was murdered.

He asks that anyone interested in helping visit the GoFundMe page set up for the family by Huntsville police officers.

You can find that page by clicking here