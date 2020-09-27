Huntsville Housing Authority working to get residents registered to vote

With the general election registration deadline nearing, a group in Huntsville is working to get as many people registered as possible.

The Huntsville Housing Authority teamed up with other local groups to bring in things like a car and bike review as well as food and a DJ for its ‘Let’s Vote’ event Sunday. They wanted to create an atmosphere of celebration while making sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.

"We understand that, for years, maybe this community hadn't been as participant as possible, but now we feel like we're doing all we can to get that crowd out,” Antonio McGinnis, executive director of the Huntsville Housing Authority, said.

Sunday afternoon, music, food and cars served as an attraction in an attempt to get residents in the Butler Terrace area registered to vote or verify their voter status.

McGinnis said the group has adopted the motto that every day is election day. With Sunday's event, they hoped to ensure the community was able to vote, while reminding local politicians of the importance of the inner-city voters.

"Oftentimes, we get overlooked,” he said. “So I think for us doing this, we give them an opportunity to understand that this vote is important as well."

Volunteers went door to door, canvassing residents and making sure they knew about the event and handing out gift bags with things like masks and sanitizer inside -- as well as voter and census information.

One resident said the event is helpful for the community and encourages residents to make their voices count.

"Voting is very important, it's important that we as a community come together and have our voice heard,” Kitty Harris said. “That's the only way we're gonna solve any conflict, any resolutions, we got to come together.”

For organizers, it was vital that transportation wasn't an issue -- which is why they're bringing registration to the neighborhoods.

Attempting to reach all of the public housing sites, the group will host events each Sunday until the voter registration deadline on Oct. 19.

They plan to hit the Northwoods community Oct. 4 and Searcy on Oct. 11. The group will wrap up the effort on the 18th at Lincoln Park Community.

“So we will reach thousands of people,” Frederick Whitlow II, the housing author’s youth and family services coordinator, said.”