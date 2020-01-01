Huntsville Housing Authority wins grant to help residents get better jobs

The Huntsville Housing Authority was one of 700 public housing agencies in the country that received a grant from the federal government to help residents get better job opportunities.

The Huntsville Housing Authority was awarded more than $268,000 of the $80 million grant from the federal government program.

"I'm a single parent so it's kind of hard sometimes but I make things work," said Lashonda Jones, who lives in one of the public housing apartments.

Jones told WAAY 31 she hadn't heard about the grant the Huntsville Housing Authory was awarded until Wednesday, but now that she knows about it she said she's interested in learning more to help provide for her family

"Some people this is like a stepping stone for just making their way up ... like me. This is a stepping stone for me. I don't plan on being here very long," she said.

The grant is funded through US Housing and Urban Development's Family Self Sufficiency Program. It lets public housing agencies partner with community colleges, local businesses and social service agencies to help residents better their job skills and education. The goal is that this then leads them to higher paying jobs.

Participants who want to take part in the program have to sign a five-year contract. The contract requires the head of the household to be employed while working toward their enrichment. They'll then have an account established where money will go into it whenever the family's earned income increases. At the end of the contract, the family can take those funds and use them however they want.

Jones said the program is a great opportunity for many residents like her who just want to provide for their families.

"If the program's gonna provide them jobs, and different accesses a way to make money or even try to earn money that's great," she said.

The Albertville, Florence and Sheffield housing authorities also received the grant.