Huntsville Hosptial CEO discusses coronavirus rapid and antibody testing

Alabama is scheduled to re-open May 1, so we asked if that's a good idea.

David Spillers, Huntsville Hopsital CEO, said rapid testing is key to ease social distancing restrictions.

Spillers said once rapid testing is developed it will help slow the spread of coronavirus even more because instead of possibly waiting days to find out if you have the virus it could take minutes to get results.

He said social distancing has helped keep coronavirus numbers down, but we are only one mass event from that changing.

It’s why rapid testing is so important. It would cut test times down to about 15 minutes similar to a flu test. Rapid testing would help identify cases before symptoms appear and cut down on the spread of coronavirus. Medical experts say it’s what’s needed before life can return to some semblance of normal.

"If someone's got the disease and we can get the quarantined and we can get them away from others, it would be extremely beneficial to us managing this until we have a vaccine," he said.

Another test is an antibody test which would be able to identify someone's immunity to coronavirus. Spillers said the tests are probably at least 30 days away from being available but they’re something being worked on right now by many.

It's unclear what Gov. Kay Ivey's plan will be to re-open Alabama at the end of the stay at home order, and Spillers said while being able to perform a rapid test on people when we reopen would be ideal in the perfect world, It's probably not possible by May 1st.