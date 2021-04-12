Huntsville Hospital's online vaccine portal gives people 'a fighting chance'

Since the first shipments of vaccine made its way into our state, the Huntsville Hospital System has played a key role in vaccinating North Alabamians.

Monday, the hospital made it a whole lot easier to sign up for a vaccine at its John Hunt Park clinic.

It launched an online portal to sign up for the first done. Prior to this system, it would take up to a month for people to get an appointment.

"It's not that easy, I mean the waiting portion, I mean the waiting portion, when I signed up for my mother, it was not easy," Kelly Aellen said.

The portal allows you to pick a date and time for your vaccination and it automatically schedules you for your second dose in a few weeks.

"We had a little bit of an issue scheduling some people simply because they did not answer their phone call when we were trying to schedule them," VP of Marketing, Burr Ingram said. "So it became pretty obvious, we wanted to come up with a different type of method.

For those who have already signed up to on the waiting list, Ingram said to go ahead and sign up online.

"It's a much easier, simple, go ahead and get it kinda nailed down system," Ingram said.

Ingram said the hospital has been working on it for quite some time. But with vaccines available to those 16 and up, he said right now felt like the right time to launch it.

"It became very clear that we needed to work on a different approach to not only take care of this added number but hopefully reduce this waiting period that we've seen build up over the last few weeks," Ingram said.

People who chose to get vaccinated said Monday they are relieved the hospital is working to get shots into more arms.

"It gives the community a fighting chance to fight the virus, I think if they keep going the way they're going and getting people in at the rate that they are, then it'll be great," Latrice Burney said.

Right now, Huntsville Hospital is aiming to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day. That number could increase as the state allocates more vaccines to the clinic.