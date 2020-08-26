Huntsville Hospital’s new pedestrian bridge installed over Gallatin Street

Huntsville Hospital’s new pedestrian bridge is now in place over Gallatin Street.

It will connect the hospital to the new Orthopedic & Spine Tower.

“Aided by two large cranes, crews from Robins & Morton safely and delicately guided the bridge’s 80-foot-long steel frame into place on Saturday, Aug. 22," a statement from the hospital on Wednesday said.

The walkway is climate-controlled and will be open, once construction is completed, to staff, patients and visitors.

The Orthopedic & Spine Tower is expected to open in the summer of 2021 at the corner of Gallatin Street and Sivley Road.

Huntsville Hospital says the tower will include the following: