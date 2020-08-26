Huntsville Hospital’s new pedestrian bridge installed over Gallatin Street

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Huntsville Hospital’s new pedestrian bridge is now in place over Gallatin Street.
It will connect the hospital to the new Orthopedic & Spine Tower.
“Aided by two large cranes, crews from Robins & Morton safely and delicately guided the bridge’s 80-foot-long steel frame into place on Saturday, Aug. 22," a statement from the hospital on Wednesday said.
The walkway is climate-controlled and will be open, once construction is completed, to staff, patients and visitors.
The Orthopedic & Spine Tower is expected to open in the summer of 2021 at the corner of Gallatin Street and Sivley Road.
Huntsville Hospital says the tower will include the following:
- 24 state-of-the-art operating rooms
- 72 spacious patient rooms
- Large pre-surgical prep and post-op recovery areas
- A new home for the popular Joint Camp group physical therapy program
- Covered parking for patients, visitors and physicians
- More than 5,000 square feet of street-level restaurant and retail space