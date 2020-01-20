Huntsville Hospital's new partnership with UAB expands healthcare options to seniors

Seniors in North Alabama could potentially have another health insurance option due to a new partnership between Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"Huntsville Hospital's helped me out with quite a few bills," Ricky Davis, a former patient, said.

Davis works as a waiter for City Diner Cafe, and even though his health is good now he says things weren't always that way.

"Cancer treatment, and I'd have several small operations and my insurance," he said.

He said the hospital worked with him to help him in his time of need, so he was happy to hear it has a new partnership to help other seniors around North Alabama.

"I think it's a pretty good idea," Davis said.

Through VIVA health, the new partnership will offer a new Medicare advantage plan that senior patients can receive through Huntsville Hospital.

"We feel like through this partnership we can provide a very good product to the community we can enhance the level of care that's being provided within the medicare population," David Spillers, the CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System, said.

Spillers said the partnership is good financially for the hospital and the patients.

"To offer a product directly to patients without an insurance company in the middle, we'll be a provider insurance company so I think that's the difference. I think we'll focus on the patients and their needs," Spillers said.

Which is something children of seniors agree on.

"It's a help for the children, they're not going to be supporting their parents...their elderly parents and their medical issues," Alice Ann Ellis, whose parents are elderly, said.

Spillers said they are currently in the process of getting the insurance approved through the Center of Medicare Services. he says they should have it approved by the middle of the year. If the Center of Medicare Services improves the options, patients could start using it by the beginning of next year.