Huntsville Hospital updates visitation policy to prevent spread of illness

Huntsville Hospital is temporarily limiting the number of visitors allowed in patient rooms to prevent the spread of illness.

This applies to Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children and Madison Hospital.

Effective immediately, no more than two visitors are allowed at a time in patient rooms. The hospital system is also temporarily suspending student job shadowing programs.

Visitors are required to sanitize their hands when entering the hospital and when entering and leaving patient rooms. The hospital system also asks that children younger than 16 not visit patients, even when accompanied by adults.

Officials say if you have a fever, cough, body aches or sore throat, do not visit the hospital or health clinics unless you are seeking health care.

To get up-to-date coronavirus information and resources, you can call the Alabama Department of Public Health at (334) 206-5347 or click here.