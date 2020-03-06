Huntsville Hospital system changes visitation policies to combat illness spread

Hospitals in the Huntsville Hospital system around Alabama are tightening their visitation policies to prevent the spread of infectious illnesses.

WAAY 31 spoke with people who say they are glad hospitals are taking these extra precautions.

"I've been there several times for myself," Greg Ford, who lives in Arab, said.

Ford said he's been a patient at Huntsville Hospital before so he knows how it feels to want visitors. But, if fewer visitors means fewer people get sick, he's in favor of these changes.

"I think it's a good idea even for the common flu,' Ford said. 'I mean with the Coronavirus I think there's a lot of extra fear going on," he said.

We did ask Huntsville Hospital if this visitation policy change has anything to do with the Coronavirus, they told said that the Coronavirus is not in Alabama, and it has to do with the infectious diseases that are currently going around the hospital.

The new policy at Huntsville Hospital says no more than two visitors will be allowed in a patients room at one time. People under the age of 16 are being asked not to visit patients unless there is an extraordinary circumstance.They are also suspending student job shadowing programs until May.

People said they believe this policy is reasonable and for the best.

"I agree with them I think it's a good thing," Michael Hardin, who lives in Huntsville, said.

Hardin said he knows it may be hard for patients to not have as many visitors at one time, but says the hospital is doing it to protect them and everybody else in the hospital.

"People might have their feelings hurts but they got to understand you know what we're possibly going though," Hardin said.

Gov. Kay Ivey has officially created a Coronavirus Task Force full of state agencies and health officials.