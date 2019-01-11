Huntsville Hospital smoke-free areas expand with city council vote

The air around Huntsville Hospital soon will get a little clearer.
The Huntsville City Council on Thursday unanimously approved amending the ordinance that regulates smoking on property adjoining Huntsville Hospital.
With the amendment, smoking now is prohibited on these sidewalks and streets:
Saint Clair Avenue (north and south sides) from Turner Street to Madison Street
Gallatin Street (east and west sides) from Saint Clair Avenue to Longwood Drive
Sivley Road (north and south sides) from Turner Street to Gallatin Street
Governors Drive (north side) from Montgomery Street to California Street
Turner Street (east side) from Sivley Road to Saint Clair Avenue
Montgomery Street (east and west sides) from Governors Drive to Sivley Road
Governors Drive (south side) from Harvard Road to Madison Street/Whitesburg Drive;
California Street (east and west sides) from Governors Drive to Lowell Drive
Lowell Drive (north and south sides) from California Street to Franklin Street
Franklin Street (east and west sides) from Governors Drive to Lowell Drive.
The ordinance does not apply within moving motor vehicles.
It also requires Huntsville Hospital to provide designated smoking areas at both the main campus and Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.
