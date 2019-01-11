Huntsville Hospital smoke-free areas expand with city council vote

The air around Huntsville Hospital soon will get a little clearer.

The Huntsville City Council on Thursday unanimously approved amending the ordinance that regulates smoking on property adjoining Huntsville Hospital.

With the amendment, smoking now is prohibited on these sidewalks and streets:

Saint Clair Avenue (north and south sides) from Turner Street to Madison Street

Gallatin Street (east and west sides) from Saint Clair Avenue to Longwood Drive

Sivley Road (north and south sides) from Turner Street to Gallatin Street

Governors Drive (north side) from Montgomery Street to California Street

Turner Street (east side) from Sivley Road to Saint Clair Avenue

Montgomery Street (east and west sides) from Governors Drive to Sivley Road

Governors Drive (south side) from Harvard Road to Madison Street/Whitesburg Drive;

California Street (east and west sides) from Governors Drive to Lowell Drive

Lowell Drive (north and south sides) from California Street to Franklin Street

Franklin Street (east and west sides) from Governors Drive to Lowell Drive.

The ordinance does not apply within moving motor vehicles.

It also requires Huntsville Hospital to provide designated smoking areas at both the main campus and Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.