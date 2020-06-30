Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville Hospital says coronavirus testing supplies dwindling due to influx of patients

Spillers said they've ordered more testing machines in hopes to get more testing supplies.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 9:18 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

WAAY 31 worked to learn more from Huntsville Hospital about testing capabilities and an increase in a demand for testing.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Hospital said they tested more than 300 people at the Fever and Flu Clinic on Monday, and some people told us there was a more than two hour wait to get tested.

This comes as David Spillers, Huntsville Hospital CEO, said they need more testing supplies.

"Testing equipment continues to be an issue. I wish we had the supplies to do another 2,000 tests in-house because I think we could provide better care to the community if we have access to those," he said.

Spillers said the hospital purchased additional machines to process coronavirus test in hopes to get a higher allotment of testing supplies.

For two days, WAAY 31 heard from viewers who went to the clinic to get tested for the virus. They were told there was a two to three hour wait, and some were turned away after being told the clinic hit capacity.

A hospital spokesperson said it's seeing an increase in demand for testing. The spokesperson said the clinic's parking lot is full, patients are not allowed in for testing and there are other community avenues for testing.

Urgent Care centers across Madison County WAAY 31 reached out to Tuesday said they are out of testing supplies and waiting for more.

The hospital said tests currently processed for immediate return in-house are those of inpatients and hospital employees while the other tests are sent out to labs in the state and can take at least two to three days for patients to get results.

"I'd love to have twice as much capacity. We have talked to the vendors that supply us. They have basically said because everyone in the country is trying to do testing we are basically limited in what we are getting right now," Spillers said.

The hospital said the best way to get tested is to show up at the clinic. We asked if they're considering reopening the drive thru clinic at John Hunt Park like they had back in March.

The hospital said if they keep seeing the number of patients they're seeing each day right now, they might.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 37536

Reported Deaths: 926
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4053134
Montgomery372793
Mobile3537133
Tuscaloosa192536
Marshall14539
Lee113537
Shelby101823
Madison9966
Morgan9393
Franklin83111
Walker82715
Elmore79614
Dallas7818
Baldwin6269
Butler60227
Etowah59713
Chambers57127
DeKalb5625
Tallapoosa55669
Autauga52111
Unassigned49324
Lowndes45618
Russell4520
Houston4204
Pike3955
Limestone3940
Cullman3933
Lauderdale3924
Bullock3609
Colbert3585
Coffee3461
Barbour3191
Covington3024
Hale28120
Wilcox2788
St. Clair2772
Sumter27412
Marengo27311
Calhoun2615
Clarke2615
Escambia2486
Talladega2455
Dale2350
Winston2263
Jackson2042
Chilton2032
Pickens1986
Marion19712
Blount1961
Choctaw19112
Monroe1892
Conecuh1764
Macon1658
Greene1647
Randolph1639
Bibb1621
Perry1320
Henry1283
Crenshaw1223
Washington986
Lawrence970
Cherokee707
Lamar701
Fayette661
Geneva590
Coosa551
Clay482
Cleburne301
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 42297

Reported Deaths: 592
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby9671186
Davidson9016110
Rutherford245034
Hamilton243330
Trousdale14825
Sumner137151
Williamson100114
Knox9475
Out of TN9097
Putnam7737
Robertson76811
Wilson76217
Lake6910
Bledsoe6161
Tipton6054
Sevier5883
Bedford5025
Bradley4933
Montgomery4647
Unassigned3850
Macon3613
Hardeman2871
Maury2823
Rhea2660
Fayette2632
Loudon2541
Madison2332
McMinn21217
Dyer2060
Hamblen2044
Cheatham1951
Dickson1680
Cumberland1653
Blount1623
Washington1280
Monroe1184
Lawrence1164
Lauderdale1112
Coffee1050
Jefferson990
Anderson972
Gibson971
Obion932
Hardin895
Sullivan872
Greene812
Smith791
Wayne750
Franklin733
Hickman700
Haywood672
Marshall671
White633
Marion614
Grundy591
Warren580
McNairy560
Weakley561
Overton550
Lincoln530
Unicoi530
Carter521
Cocke510
DeKalb500
Giles501
Hawkins492
Roane430
Henry420
Polk410
Carroll391
Johnson350
Grainger320
Meigs320
Campbell311
Henderson310
Crockett303
Perry300
Cannon260
Claiborne240
Sequatchie240
Jackson230
Morgan231
Chester210
Humphreys201
Stewart200
Decatur190
Fentress170
Clay140
Scott140
Benton121
Houston120
Union120
Van Buren70
Moore60
Pickett60
Lewis50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events