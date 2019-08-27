Clear

Huntsville Hospital says pedestrian bridge safe to use after truck collision

The hospital brought in a structural engineer to assess the bridge, said Steve Doyle, hospital spokesman.

Huntsville Hospital announced Tuesday that its Gallatin Street pedestrian bridge is structurally safe and has re-opened after it was hit by a truck Monday afternoon.

The engineer determined the damage to the bridge façade was cosmetic, he said, adding that repairs will begin as soon as possible.

Hospital employees and visitors are clear to use the bridge to walk between the hospital and Blackwell Medical Tower, Doyle said.

