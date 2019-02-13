Huntsville Hospital reveals plans for new seven-story addition

Huntsville Hospital revealed plans for a brand new, seven-story Orthopedic and Spine facility on Wednesday.
Construction on the new building started one month ago as crews are laying the groundwork for the new addition to the medical facility.
Orthopedic & Spine Tower Rendering
The new tower will be built on Gallatin Street just off Governors Drive and will feature 375,000 square feet of surgical, patient care and rehabilitation space.
This new Orthopedic and Spine Tower will be the hospital's largest project in Huntsville in nearly 40 years. The facility will include 72 new private patient rooms and 24 orthopedic and spine operating rooms.
Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says the new tower will help the hospital continue to keep up with the demands and growth of the Tennessee Valley.
Spillers also says the new facility could bring more than 200 new jobs with it, only furthering the growth in the area. The project is not expected to be completed until 2021.
