Huntsville Hospital: Coronavirus test results delayed for many days by private lab bottleneck

The Huntsville Hospital CEO said there are some flaws in the coronavirus testing system here in Alabama.

David Spillers said some people have waited nearly two weeks to get results.

Spillers explained some of the first people tested at the Flu and Fever Clinic in Huntsville still haven't received their coronavirus test results, and it's been 12 days.

He said Lab Corp received nearly 100 samples that it hasn't returned results on. Spillers said they are pushing the lab to turn results faster because of the major backup.

His advice to anyone waiting is to get retested if you don't feel well. You might want to get retested because they're not getting results back from other labs in about two days.

Spillers said the company that supplies the materials that would allow them to run their own lab hasn't done that, so they have to send the samples away to be processed and that is delaying when people get their results.

"We have one of the largest hospital-based labs in America sitting right behind our hospital, and for whatever reason the government chose to allocate test kits to Lab Corp, Quest and national labs, and not to hospitals like ours where we could do immediate testing and turn it around quickly. I think that's a flaw in the system, that continues to be a flaw in the system. That's why we are waiting 12 days and still don't have tests back," he said.

Spillers said right now Huntsville Hospital has just about everything it needs except for some software to process the tests.

He said Roche Laboratories, the company that distributes the supplies, said they were directed by the federal government to give the software to large national labs and then to university labs like UAB which has already gotten the software.

Spillers said Huntsville Hospital sees more patients annually than any other hospital in the state, and it is the busiest hospital. He doesn't think it's right UAB was given the software already.

Monday afternoon, the hospital said Roche Laboratories called and said it is working to fulfill the testing needs here in Huntsville for the hospital.

Right now, we are still waiting on a timeline for when the supplies will be here.