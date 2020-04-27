Huntsville Hospital preparing for state to re-open after coronavirus

Monday, WAAY 31 learned more about how Huntsville Hospital is preparing for the state to re-open from coronavirus restrictions.

David Spillers, Huntsville Hospital CEO, said a spike of coronavirus cases is expected once the state re-opens. They're waiting to hear the governor's plan Tuesday with everyone else in the state.

Spillers said right now there is enough testing available for anyone who is showing symptoms and needs to be tested, and the hospital has its disaster plan in place.

With the state expected to re-open sometime in May, he said doctors will start to re-schedule any elective procedures currently on hold.

Spillers explained hospitals won't look the same for a very long time and expects empty waiting rooms and only a handful of visitors. He also said the prep for elective surgery will look different.

"If someone is coming in for certain procedures they will have to be tested before that procedure takes place. We will use up some of our testing capability in the pre-admission testing for some of these patients that will get elective procedures," he said.

Spillers said the hospital here in Huntsville currently has the equipment to process about 400 tests each day. He said about 10,000 people have been tested in north Alabama through the hospital system about 6 thousand of those people were tested in Madison county.

Right now, they have a good supply of testing and a third testing machine that will be set up at Huntsville Hospital.