Huntsville Hospital partners with Calhoun to hire more CNAs

Huntsville Hospital is partnering with Calhoun Community College to get more certified nursing assistants onto the workforce.

Upon completion of the five week program, Huntsville Hospital will guarnatee participants a job as a CNA. They'll also pay $500 of the $799 class fee upfront, as well as staggered bonuses throughout your employment at Huntsville Hospital.

You do not need to be a Calhoun student to sign up, the class is open to the public.

"Anybody who ever thought they might want to be in healthcare, or are looking at healthcare, with a little 'hey, let me try healthcare out maybe before I go into nursing school,' or 'hey maybe I just want to change my job' and get into the healthcare field, this is open to anybody," said Calhoun Community College Workforce Solutions Business Developer Doug Brazier.

Brazier says Huntsville Hospital reached out to Calhoun with the idea because they need to hire more CNAs. Brazier calls the partnership "natural."

The first class is July 12. The certification is offered four times throughout the year.

To apply for the program and for more details, click HERE.