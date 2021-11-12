Huntsville Hospital partners with Athens State University to train more nurses

A new partnership between Athens State University and Huntsville Hospital could help the nursing shortage.

It started on Friday, when the president of Huntsville Hospital and the president of Athens State University shook hands and signed a learning partnership which will help incentivize our healthcare workers to further their nursing degrees.

"It's absolutely vital because we have a shortage in those areas now," says Philip Way, the president of Athens State University.

The nursing shortage is nothing new, as hospitals across the country voice their concern over the lack of healthcare workers.

"There's a great need as the community is growing, our area is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, there's jobs everywhere and the workforce is needed," explains Tracy Doughty, the president of Huntsville Hospital.

Now, Huntsville Hospital and Athens State University are partnering to help solve that shortage.

"Trying to get the university and the hospital to work together on developing new programs, maybe fine-tuning existing ones so that we're turning out graduates that are wanted by the hospital in the future," says Way.

The goal is to have registered nurses from Huntsville Hospital enroll in Athens State to complete their Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

"We have a large and unfolding nursing shortage in the area, there's also a need for more BSN registered nurses," says Mark Reynolds, the assistant professor of Nursing at Athens State University.

The incentive to get a BSN is 10% off tuition.

"They're going to work together to, number one, educate their employees through us giving discounts to employees and their families," says Way.

The discount applies to all Huntsville Hospital employees and their family members, even those who aren't getting a degree in healthcare.

"We think it's great, people will be looking at Athens State for different areas of expertise and it goes across all their disciplines," says Doughty.

By educating our nurses right here in North Alabama, they'll be more likely to funnel straight into our healthcare system.

"We would love for those nurses to stay and work right at home," says Reynolds.

The nursing program at Athens State University is brand new, having just started in august. Right now, they are currently accepting applications for spring semester.