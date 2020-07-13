Huntsville Hospital out about 200 workers due to coronavirus-related issues

Huntsville Hospital announced Monday it has about 200 staff members out currently because they either have coronavirus, were exposed or are awaiting test results.

David Spillers, hospital CEO, said they're working on getting new staff on board and trained to help with the absence of some workers. He also said they're moving some nurses who primarily train back into the clinical rotation to help treat patients.

He explained, unlike flu season where hospital employees are required to get the vaccine, they only have personal protective equipment and sanitation to protect them from the virus.

"We don't have a COVID vaccine, so a lot of people are out with COVID," he said.

He said the 190 people are on his staff in Madison County. Spillers explained his concern right now is about managing with less staff

"Physical beds are not an issue, supplies are not an issue, staffing continues to concern me," he said. "Having 200 people out in Madison County is a substantial number of people not to have when you have this many patients you are taking care of," he explained.

Spillers said with the number of cases expected to rise after the 4th of July weekend, the hospital is doing what it can to prepare.

"The team is working ... to try to find some additional staff to open more units because we expect the numbers to continue to go up," he said.

Spillers also said he currently has 12 employees whose only duty is calling people who have been tested and to give them their results.