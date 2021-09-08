Huntsville Hospital opens children's only COVID-19 test center

Huntsville Hospital is now providing a children's only COVID-19 test center at the fever and flu clinic.

They opened their doors Wednesday afternoon, and tested 32 children in the first two hours. That number shows there has been a real need for a children's only test site, as COVID-19 cases among children continue to rise.

"Children can't be vaccinated, and they are proving to be a pretty good vehicle for transmission. They are both getting it and spreading it," says Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO of Crestwood Medical Center.

Recent nationwide data shows children make up one out of every four new coronavirus cases.

"For us over the past probably couple weeks to a month, we've seen an increase in our pediatric patients coming in, needing to be tested, and also an increase in our hospitalizations with those pediatric patients," explains Cheryl Case, the Women and Children's service line administrator at Huntsville Hospital.

The increased need for testing among children has been putting a strain on the Huntsville Hospital pediatric emergency room.

"Our pediatric emergency room was seeing a larger volume of patients coming in, whether that being exposed to COVID or having symptoms themselves," says Case.

Until Wednesday, the pediatric emergency room was the only place children could get a COVID-19 test after regular hours.

Case says, "We also looked at what is the greatest demand for our community, and we know that after hours was a big time that we were seeing patients coming into the emergency room."

Now, children can come to the fever and flu clinic for their COVID-19 test.

"Our goal with providing this is that we can have the service here at the fever and flu clinic and that will help just decrease the volume that our pediatric emergency room is feeling," explains Case.

The new children's only COVID test center will help take some of the stress off the emergency room, as well as provide convenient testing to help slow the spread among children.

"This is a disease that's much better to prevent than it is to deal with," says Dr. Hudson.

The hospital's goal is to test 100 children a day. Any kids up to the age of 18 can come Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:00- 8:00 p.m. to get tested for COVID-19.

The children's test center will be open for the foreseeable future to help meet the demand for testing.