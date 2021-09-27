Huntsville Hospital offering Covid-19 vaccine boosters to newly eligible groups Wednesday

More people are rolling up their sleeves for a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot just days after the CDC expanded eligibility for it, but not every clinic is offering the shots yet.

On Monday, Huntsville Hospital announced their vaccine clinic at John Hunt Park will begin offering the shots to the newly eligible groups starting Wednesday. Dozens of people showed up to the clinic Monday wanting the shot and had to be turned away. They told WAAY-31 they will be back Wednesday.

People who were able to get the boosters were happy to see so many people coming to the clinic.

"I wanted to get it done as soon as I could, so I just feel fortunate to be able to get it done today," Wood Veleuil, who received his booster Monday, said.

Unlike Veleuil, many others who showed up at John Hunt had to be turned away. But, people like Veleuil said even though they weren't able to get their third dose just yet, it's a positive thing to see people embracing the boosters.

"I've been really disappointed that there's been so many people in Alabama who would not get the vaccine, and it's good to see somebody doing it," Robert and Marie Cloyd, who received their boosters Monday, said.

They said they believe this third shot is beneficial, and they're happy more of the vulnerable population will soon be able to walk in and get it just like they did.

"I feel very confident in what it can do for me and I can't wait to get the rest of my family boosted," Veleuil said.

Those in the newly eligible group must make an appointment for their third dose. They can do so online here.