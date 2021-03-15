Huntsville Hospital monitoring severe weather threat's impact on coronavirus vaccine clinic

With the chance for severe weather on Wednesday, hospitals are already making plans on what to do if the weather disrupts coronavirus vaccine clinic operations.

The Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations, Tracy Doughty, says they're already paying close attention to the weather and will likely put a plan out for the clinic in the next 48 hours.

"Weather's not going to deter me from getting the shot," John Miller, who received a vaccine Monday, said.

Miller said he's glad he was able to get his vaccine before severe weather arrives, but Doughty says people who do have vaccine appointments Wednesday shouldn't be worried.

"We'll work it out so people are accommodated and taken care of. No one will be left hanging. We're going to take care of our patients," he said.

Doughty said on weeks like these, when there is a chance for severe weather, they pay close attention to updates from news stations and the emergency management agency, so they can make the safest decision when operating the clinic.

"Make sure we're being safe for our patients and our workers," he said.

Doughty said a decision has not yet been made on if the clinic will operate a half day or not at all Wednesday, but says if this does occur, people with vaccines scheduled for the day will automatically be moved to Thursday or Friday at whatever time they were originally supposed to come. He said they have enough vaccine supply and staff to take on the extra patients on Thursday and Friday if they need to.

"We can take care of it. We're pretty nimble, and we have people who are ready to go and add extra stations if need be," he said.

Doughty said any announcement on changes made to the clinic will be sent out immediately.