Huntsville Hospital, local leaders prepare for possible coronavirus surge in the winter

There are new worries the worst is yet to come in the fight against coronavirus.

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a second round of the deadly virus when flu season hits.

David Spillers, Huntsville Hospital CEO, said there are six people at Huntsville Hospital with coronavirus and one more patient at Crestwood Hospital. He said while the number of cases right now are manageable, preparing for the months to come is a priority for the hospital and local leaders.

Wednesday, Paul Finley, the Mayor of Madison, asked a question no one can definitively answer.

"When does it end? I think that's what our community struggles with right now," he said.

It’s why Spillers said the hospital’s already preparing.

"I think we will be much better prepared for a variety of reasons. I think we will have substantially more testing capacity throughout our communities and our region," he said.

Spillers wouldn’t provide any specific plan to handle coronavirus and flu season at the same time, but said there are enough Coronavirus tests for possible patients in Madison County right now. Results are being turned around in a matter of hours or three days at the most.

Spillers said developing a treatment plan that works could stop a second wave of coronavirus in the winter from being as deadly as current projections.

"I think we will by that time we will have a better idea of what drugs treat patients with COVID. Keep in mind, if we can't stop COVID, but can treat COVID, then it will be a different issue. We will be much better prepared when people are hospitalized, so hopefully we will have drugs by then," Spillers said.

Finley said with the state and county scheduled to re-open in a little more than a week, they're working on keeping everyone safe, and they're using what they learn if there is another spike in the future.

"We're continuing to manage in the now and trying to get as close as we can. Hopefully the best practices we have now and the things that will be created will put us in a much better position for the things they are leading us to say right now be careful for," Finley said.

Spillers said developing those antibody tests or a rapid test and having a great supply could be a game changer when combating coronavirus. Those tests aren't expected to be ready for at least a month if not longer.