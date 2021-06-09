Huntsville Hospital is prepared for the likelihood of redistributing expired Covid-19 vaccines

Millions of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines are set to expire this month. This comes as demand for the Covid vaccine is dropping, leaving many vaccination sites with extra doses.

Huntsville Hospital is not having to deal with expired vaccines just yet, but they're prepared for the possibility down the road and say it's no different than dealing with any other expired medication.

"It's like any other medication. It's a very common practice. If there is issues where you put them on the shelves and there's chances of expiration going to happen, we usually get resent to the manufacturer or whoever the distributor, and they usually look at how to deal with it," says Dr. Ali Hassoun, Huntsville Hospital's infectious disease specialist.

The main concern is not letting any dose go to waste, especially when there are so many countries that don't have the supply like the United States does.

"We're going to have some that's going to... go past the expiration date. So before we do that hopefully we get them back to their proper places and get them to countries that can't afford the vaccine so we can get this pandemic under control," says Senator Tommy Tuberville.

The reason Huntsville Hospital is not yet dealing with expired doses is due to the lack of demand for Covid-19 vaccines throughout the state of Alabama. With little demand, the hospital stopped ordering more doses.

"In Alabama anyways, in general there is not a lot of demand of the vaccine. So supplies and ordering it went down significantly," explains Dr. Hassoun.

Along with shipping extra vaccines overseas, there have been talks of states redistributing their doses to other states. But Dr. Hassoun doesn't think moving vaccines from one state to another would solve the surplus issue, and says efforts would be better spent shipping extra doses abroad.