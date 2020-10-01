Huntsville Hospital introduces its newest facility dog 'Orbit'

There's a new, furry addition to the Huntsville Hospital staff!

Orbit, a golden retriever, is serving patients at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

Orbit is the second dog to join. The first was his sister, Asteroid, who joined back in 2019.

On Thursday, the pair celebrated their third birthday in a socially distanced party.

Handler, Stefani Williams, explained how much of an impact the two make on patients.

"Time and time again, parents say 'this is the first time my child has smiled since they've been here' or 'this is the most energy I've seen them have since they've been here.' The first time they've really sat up after surgery is when our dogs walk in the room," said Williams.

It's all thanks to a partnership of the hospital with PetSmart Charities. A $70,441 grant in 2019 covered the cost of an additional dog and training. The group has continued their partnership with the hospital through 2021 with a $46,500 grant.