Huntsville Hospital gets new pediatric ambulance

Huntsville Hospital has a new ambulance made just for babies.

On Wednesday, the hospital showed off its "Kids Care 2" ambulance, which will provide critical care for neonatal and pediatric patients in Huntsville and surrounding areas. It joins the "Kids Care 1" ambulance. The two ambulances sport day and night space themes.

The coordinator explained a second vehicle allows them to respond to more kids in need. It has state-of-the-art equipment on board.

"It is very important to have this second unit. For example, today we're going out to get a set of neonatal twins, and our ambulance is outfitted with oxygen and air to be able to keep this infants warm. This is something that a regular ambulance does not have the ability to provide," Danielle Armstrong, the Kids Care transport coordinator, said.

The ambulance was funded by the hospital's charity events in 2018.