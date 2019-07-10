Huntsville Hospital has a new ambulance made just for babies.
On Wednesday, the hospital showed off its "Kids Care 2" ambulance, which will provide critical care for neonatal and pediatric patients in Huntsville and surrounding areas. It joins the "Kids Care 1" ambulance. The two ambulances sport day and night space themes.
The coordinator explained a second vehicle allows them to respond to more kids in need. It has state-of-the-art equipment on board.
"It is very important to have this second unit. For example, today we're going out to get a set of neonatal twins, and our ambulance is outfitted with oxygen and air to be able to keep this infants warm. This is something that a regular ambulance does not have the ability to provide," Danielle Armstrong, the Kids Care transport coordinator, said.
The ambulance was funded by the hospital's charity events in 2018.
Related Content
- Huntsville Hospital gets new pediatric ambulance
- Huntsville ambulances get major upgrade
- Huntsville mom concerned after ambulance took 17 minutes to respond
- 1 hospitalized in Huntsville shooting
- Influenza outbreak has pediatric ER full, schools on high alert
- Huntsville Classic proceeds will provide a second Kids Care transport ambulance
- Man hospitalized in northwest Huntsville shooting
- One person hospitalized after Huntsville apartment shooting
- Huntsville shooting sends 2 to hospital
- Huntsville Hospital affiliates with Lincoln Health Systems