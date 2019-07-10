Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Huntsville Hospital gets new pediatric ambulance

The ambulance was funded by the hospital's charity events in 2018.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Leondra Head

Huntsville Hospital has a new ambulance made just for babies.

On Wednesday, the hospital showed off its "Kids Care 2" ambulance, which will provide critical care for neonatal and pediatric patients in Huntsville and surrounding areas. It joins the "Kids Care 1" ambulance. The two ambulances sport day and night space themes.

The coordinator explained a second vehicle allows them to respond to more kids in need. It has state-of-the-art equipment on board.

"It is very important to have this second unit. For example, today we're going out to get a set of neonatal twins, and our ambulance is outfitted with oxygen and air to be able to keep this infants warm. This is something that a regular ambulance does not have the ability to provide," Danielle Armstrong, the Kids Care transport coordinator, said.

The ambulance was funded by the hospital's charity events in 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events