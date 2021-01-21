Clear

Huntsville Hospital focused on mass coronavirus vaccinations

More than 20,000 people have already signed up to be vaccinated by the hospital since the state entered phase 1B.

Posted: Jan 21, 2021 6:13 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2021 6:31 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

Across the Huntsville Hospital system, hospitalizations and staff coronavirus cases are decreasing.

According to numbers released by the hospital Thursday, there are currently 365 inpatients in the system. On Monday, there were 409.

A nurse prepares a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Huntsville Hospital community vaccination clinic Monday.

David Spillers, Huntsville Hospital’s CEO, said he believes the drop is, in part, thanks to the lack of a New Year’s surge.

“The huge surge we got from Thanksgiving to Christmas, that bolus of patients are working their way out of the system,” he said. “We didn’t get another surge like we thought for New Year’s, so we didn’t have any replacing those. So at this point, we’re just discharging more patients than we’re admitting.”

Throughout the pandemic, the hospital system has also struggled with high numbers of staff cases. Recently, Spillers said they’ve seen a decrease of 20-30% in terms of staff members out with coronavirus.

“Following the same trend we've got in the community,” he said. “So, again, I don't want to get too excited, 'cause it could all change tomorrow, but right now, we're all trending in a good direction."

He believes masking has made a difference. With the state’s Safer at Home order extending the mask mandate into March, Spillers said he believes it will be important long after the order expires.

As vaccinations continue around the nation, Spillers said there is a lot of work that still needs to be done at the local level to meet goals -- like President Biden’s plan for 100 million during his first 100 days.

"One: we need to have virtually unlimited access to vaccines. Two: we need to significantly expand the number of sites where people can get a vaccine,” he explained. “If we're gonna vaccinate hundreds of thousands of people, we need hundreds of sites vaccinating people."

Places like pharmacies, physicians’ offices, hospitals and health departments need to be part of the effort, but vaccines are still in short supply and Spillers says efforts need to be made to ramp up distribution.

The hospital has already had 20,000 people sign up to be vaccinated, a process that Spillers believes is going to take a while, even with 500 to 700 vaccinations each day, since 20,000 people require 40,000 shots.

“There are people out there that are frustrated 'cause they can't get it right now, obviously, and I heard what they said, but at the same time, there is a shortage. We still don't have all we need,” Spillers said.

“Early in the pandemic, we had the same issue with testing and over time, we fixed that. I think over time, we'll fix the issue with vaccinations and they'll be readily available and everybody can get one when they want one.”

According to the state vaccine dashboard, more than 640,000 doses of the vaccine have been allocated for Alabama, yet just under 450,000 have been delivered.

As of Thursday, the health department reports 202,643 doses have been administered.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 429655

Reported Deaths: 6283
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson63040956
Mobile30794557
Madison27486201
Tuscaloosa20996268
Montgomery19352315
Shelby18833120
Baldwin16653184
Lee12749102
Morgan12389119
Etowah11861176
Calhoun11292201
Marshall10290113
Houston8746156
Limestone813276
Cullman8125106
Elmore7999104
DeKalb776599
Lauderdale768698
St. Clair7651121
Talladega6309108
Walker5954174
Jackson586341
Colbert539873
Blount537683
Autauga525755
Coffee450456
Dale402981
Franklin369948
Russell340711
Chilton338966
Covington332668
Escambia326043
Dallas308896
Chambers293170
Clarke287833
Tallapoosa2641107
Pike255230
Marion248953
Lawrence246649
Winston229535
Bibb218847
Geneva205446
Marengo202829
Pickens197531
Hale179542
Barbour176036
Fayette172928
Butler170858
Cherokee161930
Henry156523
Monroe149818
Randolph142135
Washington139126
Clay127645
Crenshaw121544
Cleburne119023
Lamar119021
Macon118637
Lowndes112036
Wilcox105121
Bullock101128
Perry99019
Conecuh95720
Sumter89626
Greene76623
Coosa61015
Choctaw51624
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 694291

Reported Deaths: 8556
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby771571142
Davidson71578678
Knox39306418
Hamilton35049330
Rutherford33516288
Unassigned23161126
Williamson21679141
Sumner18454232
Out of TN1601379
Montgomery14719149
Wilson14622159
Sullivan12736212
Blount12146127
Washington12010193
Maury11079125
Bradley1093494
Sevier10589110
Putnam10001148
Madison9205180
Robertson774185
Hamblen7088112
Anderson6864107
Greene6655108
Tipton626865
Coffee567382
Gibson5671112
Cumberland544173
Dickson543579
Bedford535690
Roane526379
Carter5145115
Lawrence514269
McMinn511773
Warren502653
Loudon500050
Jefferson483876
Dyer478683
Monroe462763
Hawkins449970
Franklin415263
Fayette402151
Obion401980
Rhea384756
Lincoln381244
Marshall349238
Cocke348657
Cheatham343930
Weakley341848
Henderson334658
Campbell328640
Giles325373
Carroll314059
White312643
Hardeman311252
Hardin300048
Lauderdale295131
Macon291450
Wayne265020
Henry262958
Overton256145
DeKalb244142
McNairy242242
Haywood241045
Smith233028
Marion230831
Trousdale229314
Scott227331
Hickman225834
Claiborne217629
Fentress214233
Grainger211237
Johnson203033
Morgan191215
Crockett181338
Chester175838
Bledsoe175411
Unicoi168344
Cannon158920
Lake156620
Decatur148127
Polk144517
Union140723
Grundy140321
Sequatchie138318
Humphreys134417
Benton132535
Lewis128620
Meigs116416
Stewart107020
Jackson105423
Perry95325
Clay94626
Houston94222
Moore8179
Pickett68520
Van Buren6667
Hancock4076

Most Popular Stories

Community Events