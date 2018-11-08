Huntsville Hospital job application vendor experienced data breach

A vendor, Jobscience, that Huntsville Hospital has used for online job applications since 2006 experienced a data breach in May 2018, which may have involved information from people who have applied to jobs at the hospital. The hospital was notified from the vendor about the breach in October 2018.

Huntsville Hospital will be sending letters out to about 15,000 applicants from the past 12 years letting them know that their information, like social security numbers, could have been reached in the data breach.

The hospital is also offering identity protection to anyone whose information may have been compromised. ID protection includes credit monitoring for a year.

Burr Ingram, a spokesperson for Huntsville Hospital, says there is no indication that any information has been misused in any way, but there is a possibility. The hospital no longer uses this vendor's services.