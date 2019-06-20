Clear
Huntsville Hospital awards $500,000 in grants to community non-profits

Thursday, 10 non-profits were awarded a total of $500,000 to help them help keep Madison County residents healthy.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:33 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Several non-profits across Madison County are able to continue their efforts thanks to a grant from Huntsville Hospital. It’s part of the hospitals Jean Wessel Templeton Community Health Initiative.

Waay 31 talked to Health Establishment at Local Schools or HEALS who provide medical care to kids at title one schools in Madison County.

“Last year we were able to see over 2,000 kids on the medical side and another 2,000 kids on the dental side. We provided over 3,600 dental screenings for free. And then we also have given out over 1,700 immunizations," said Heather Mason the executive director of HEALS.

This is the 23rd year the grants have been given out.

