Huntsville Hospital offering Pharmacy Technician Training Program

Huntsville Hospital is looking to train new pharmacy technicians, free of charge to students.
Selected students are paid during the 12-week program and all classes are in Huntsville. Students who complete the program are required to work as a pharmacy tech for Huntsville Hospital for 18 months if offered a position.
For more information and how to apply, click here.
