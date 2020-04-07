Huntsville Hospital Heart Center offering virtual appointments

Local hospitals are working to keep patients safe by allowing them to see their doctor from home. It's called Telehealth.

Patients will need an electronic device with a camera such as their phone or computer. From there they click a link and meet with their doctor from home. These telehealth appointments are being used more often now by Huntsville Hospital's Heart Center

Dr. Jacqueline Green with the Heart Center told us they decided to go with Telehealth to keep patients safe during this pandemic. Dr. Green was concerned patients may not get on board but now more than 400 patients have taken advantage of the technology.

"Certainly the appointments are more efficient for patients. Especially for those who are traveling long distances," said Dr. Jacqueline Green an interventional cardiologist at Huntsville Hospital.

We know other departments at Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Group practices are using Telehealth as well.