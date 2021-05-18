Huntsville Hospital Health System giving employees up to $1,000 for working during pandemic

The Huntsville Hospital Health System announced Tuesday that it will give about 15,000 employees up to $1,000 each as thanks for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

That could amount to as much as $15 million. Eligible full-time employees will get $1,000. Employees who worked less than full-time will receive less than $1,000.

Here’s the full statement from the health system:

There are no words to adequately describe what our organization has been through in the past year.

We’ve tested more than 150,000 people for Covid-19, cared for more than 3,000 hospitalized patients in our facilities, and in the past five months we’ve vaccinated more than 155,000 people for Covid-19.

Our entire region has depended on Huntsville Hospital Health System and our team came through.

We’re so proud of our employees and the Board of our Health System wanted to thank our team members for going above and beyond throughout the pandemic.

Later this summer, eligible full time employees will receive $1,000 as an expression of our gratitude for their exceptional performance.

Staff members who worked less than full time will receive a prorated amount.

Approximately 15,000 staff members will receive some level of payment.