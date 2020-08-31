Huntsville Hospital Health System announces new chief financial officer

The Huntsville Hospital Health System announced its new chief financial officer on Monday.

Clinton Carter will start his position as CFO in early October.



The system said in a statement on Monday that Carter is a native of Madison County and comes to Huntsville from the University of North Carolina System where he's the senior vice president for finance and administration and CFO of the University of North Carolina System.

“Carter’s career has been highlighted by financial leadership roles in education, state government, and private industry," Monday’s statement said.

According to the system, prior to joining the UNC System, Carter worked with the state of Alabama as the state finance director and as a cabinet member for Gov. Kay Ivey and for Gov. Robert Bentley. He also previously served as the CFO of the University of North Alabama in Florence.

“His experience in private industry also includes key roles in investment banking and with Intergraph Corporation of Huntsville. A Certified Public Accountant, Carter holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s from the University of North Alabama,” the statement from the hospital goes on to say.

Carter is taking over as CFO for Kelli Powers, who was named the president of Decatur Morgan Hospital.