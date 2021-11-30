Huntsville Hospital Foundation using Giving Tuesday funds for new equipment for children's hospital

This year the Huntsville Hospital Foundation is giving 100% of its Giving Tuesday donations to help sick children in North Alabama by purchasing new medical equipment.

They say the need for treating children for respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV have increased this year, and each piece of equipment will be used to help treat those illnesses for some of the sickest patients at the children's hospital.

"As most people know there's a lot of respiratory issues and a lot of viruses out there and things besides Covid," Dr. Mark Sapp, the medical director of Huntsville Women's & Children's Hospital, said.

Sapp said the children's hospital saw a lot of those respiratory issues in young patients, as there was a 65% increase of children ventilator days this past year, and he thinks that number will only go up as more families move to the area.

"As the community grows, the demand and the need in the hospital also grows and so we want to make sure we're prepared so that as the community grows we have the resource to treat children," Sapp said.

It's why he was happy to learn all donations collected from the Huntsville Hospital's giving Tuesday will be given to them to purchase three new machines which will go to the pediatric emergency and intensive care units. Each machine is targeted to help with respiratory treatment for children.

"This equipment can help you react quickly provide the medical care they need and can really be live saving especially in cases of RSV," he said.

He said the new equipment will help not only treat more children but also treat them in a timely manner which can be crucial when it comes to treating respiratory illnesses.

"Kids can often time look well one minute and then with a virus such as RSV they can be in respiratory distress the next minute and unfortunately some children may even need ventilatory support and may need to be intubated several minutes later so we really need all this equipment can help us to treat all the children based on the volume we except but also to do it in a really timely manner," Sapp said.

The goal set is to raise $80,000 with the Bentley Automotive Foundation matching some of those funds. If you want donate you can either call the hospital or go on their website.