Huntsville Hospital Foundation in need of donations for young patients on Christmas

It's a way to put a smile on dozens of kids' faces this Christmas — helping the Huntsville Hospital Foundation by donating toys that can be gifted to pediatric patients at the children's hospital.

"Of course, it's never expected that someone has to be in the hospital, much less for children and during this holiday time," Eugene Johnson, Child Life Program Manager with the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, said.

But for many sick children and their families, it's where they'll have to be, and the Huntsville Hospital Foundation's Child Life Program tries to make the day a little easier by giving toys to their young patients.

"This is what children look forward to, and to be stuck in a hospital is not good, so this allows our staff here to give presents ... on the day of Christmas," Johnson said.

This year, the program is greatly in need of donations.

"We're a little low at the moment," Johnson said.

Just like last year, the Foundation has set up an Amazon wish list so donors can give without ever leaving the comfort of home. Purchases from the Amazon wish list will be sent to the hospital and delivered to patients by staff on Christmas Day.

With just a few weeks left until Christmas, the Foundation is hoping to receive many more donations, so they'll be able to see the joy on families' faces come Christmas.

"It's a very emotional time for the families — a lot of tears and a lot of gratefulness that the community is so giving," Johnson said. "For the children, they're often surprised, because they are kind of thinking there's nothing that is going to happen when they're here in the hospital. So, it's really an awesome opportunity to see that with families who really did not expect something like this."

Donations can also be dropped off at the front desk of the children's hospital, where they will be quarantined for a few days before delivery to ensure patient safety.