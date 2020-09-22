Huntsville Hospital doctor explains constant changes to coronavirus guidelines

With seemingly daily changes to coronavirus guidelines, we asked a local infectious disease doctor who you should trust when it comes to getting the information right.

Dr. Hafsa Siddiqui is an infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital who works with coronavirus patients. She's part of a local team examining the constantly changing information about COVID-19.

"Things about the virus are changing on a daily basis, so it's hard to say something which may not hold true the very next day, so you have to keep up with the coming data," she said.

She said it’s important to remember this is a new virus, and that means there’s plenty even doctors are still working to learn.

"We have to look locally, what we have, what are our requirements, what are our resources, and among the doctors and administration we all decide mutually what is best for our town, our city," she explained.

Siddiqui said information the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci look at and then put out changes based on the newest data.

"Since they're at a national level it gets spread, everybody holds onto it. and people think why did they change it now?," she said about advice constantly changing.

Although it might be frustrating, Siddiqui said everyone at local, state and national levels are dealing with changing research the best they can.

"People take the word that this is the final word, but again, they are also limited by the information that is coming on a daily basis," she added.

She said if you have a question about what you should or should not do, her advice is to contact your doctor.

"If you have any questions you call your primary care doctor, you call your local doctor and they will give you the right advice," said Dr. Siddiqui.

She also explained prevention is the most important thing, and wearing a mask, social distancing and sanitizing are all important. Doctors say masks are one of the best ways to stop coronavirus from spreading.