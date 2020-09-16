Huntsville Hospital CEO urges everyone to get flu shot this year

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers discussed flu season on Wednesday at Huntsville's weekly coronavirus update.

He explained how flu season will look different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. His message to everyone is to get a flu shot.

Spillers said the hospital is looking into doing drive-thru flu shot clinics. He explained with flu symptoms and coronavirus symptoms being very similar, if you get sick, then you'll be tested for both coronavirus and the flu this winter.

Spillers added he thinks there will be a backup at hospitals during flu season as health care professionals work to determine if someone has the flu, COVID or both. He said it's too early to know, but an effective flu vaccine will make the upcoming flu season during the pandemic easier on everyone- as long as people are getting vaccinated.

"It's going to be very hard if people don't get the flu shot and they do get the flu when they show up at any health care facility. We're going to assume you have COVID until we know you don't have COVID, so it will use up a lot of test, take up a lot of your time, you'll have to be quarantined etc. etc.," he said.

Spillers said they're still working on plans for flu vaccines, but will do anything they can to get the community vaccinated. He explained all hospital employees are required to get a flu shot and there are only a few exceptions to the rule.

The goal for everyone Spillers explained is to be able to keep hospitalizations under control during flu season and the pandemic and not to use all of the hospital's resources.