Clear

Huntsville Hospital CEO explains coronavirus vaccine preparations at hospital

He said they have enough freezer capacity for 30,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 7:27 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers talked to WAAY 31 about coronavirus vaccinations and how the hospital system is preparing to potentially be the primary distributor for the vaccine in North Alabama.

Pfizer is expected to request emergency authorization for its vaccine after announcing that data so far shows it's more than 90 percent effective against the virus.

Spillers said he thinks they could start receiving doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to store in freezers at the hospitals in the next month or so, and he said they will be ready to distribute it when they can do so.

"We have enough refrigeration, freezer capacity to store those vaccines. I think it's roughly 30,000 doses or so that we could store here,' he said.

Spillers explained the hospital might be the only storage site in North Alabama for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer's vaccine would have to be stored at negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit, and he said being able to distribute the vaccine as soon as emergency authorization by the FDA comes down is important.

"We hope to be a distribution site and store those, so that when they're ready to distribute they would be available locally," he said.

The vaccine will first be made available to health care workers and then the most vulnerable population, as the vaccine plan released by the Alabama Department of Public Health outlines.

"You have to take two shots so it requires a booster shot I believe 21 days after the first shot," he said.

Spillers said he thinks it could take some time to vaccinate everyone.

"30,000 seems like a big number but you've got 350,000 people in Madison County, so a long way to go to vaccinate Madison County.

"We will need to replenish that stock on a pretty regular basis if we're going to have enough to vaccinate people here in North Alabama," he said.

Spillers said the hospital currently has about 120 employees out because they have coronavirus or they've been exposed to the virus and are in quarantine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 176355

Reported Deaths: 2958
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson26232409
Mobile17998334
Tuscaloosa11298147
Montgomery11225221
Madison10524108
Shelby842372
Baldwin734884
Lee695265
Calhoun525468
Morgan497440
Etowah496760
Marshall491053
Houston454336
DeKalb394234
St. Clair353752
Elmore349560
Limestone341437
Cullman332829
Walker315596
Lauderdale301149
Talladega299240
Colbert251533
Jackson250923
Blount237826
Autauga232830
Franklin226134
Dale207055
Russell20283
Chilton202735
Coffee201812
Dallas200828
Covington196732
Escambia183531
Chambers150748
Tallapoosa150687
Clarke145118
Pike143714
Marion122231
Barbour11079
Marengo110324
Butler106141
Winston105015
Geneva10388
Pickens101718
Lawrence101435
Bibb94817
Randolph89619
Cherokee85715
Hale83330
Washington82812
Clay81913
Henry7876
Lowndes74929
Monroe70110
Fayette68415
Bullock66518
Crenshaw65430
Cleburne63011
Perry6266
Macon61820
Conecuh61613
Wilcox59412
Lamar5657
Sumter51021
Choctaw40712
Greene36117
Coosa2403
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 289749

Reported Deaths: 3672
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby40733593
Davidson35938369
Knox14920105
Rutherford14090127
Hamilton13551118
Williamson862163
Sumner7273121
Wilson566466
Montgomery506068
Out of TN502443
Putnam495664
Sullivan476171
Washington455383
Maury446443
Madison435286
Bradley407327
Blount400545
Sevier388326
Robertson294743
Unassigned29396
Tipton279126
Hamblen278854
Dyer267242
Gibson247453
Greene229163
Coffee225332
Anderson218518
Dickson213523
Obion211232
Bedford207124
Lawrence206524
Hardeman206335
Carter203941
Cumberland195729
McMinn194246
Fayette191131
Loudon186313
Trousdale183510
Warren180211
Jefferson177625
Roane177010
Weakley176429
Monroe169033
Wayne16597
Lauderdale162820
Henderson155229
Hardin152923
Franklin152027
Macon151826
Hawkins147530
Haywood142528
White141817
Marshall138114
Overton135530
Cocke132122
Carroll132030
Rhea129625
Johnson129315
McNairy125930
Campbell125817
Cheatham125812
Giles115239
Smith114716
Lincoln11428
Bledsoe10834
Lake10554
Henry104213
Fentress102614
Crockett102524
Hickman93416
Marion92814
DeKalb86919
Chester81818
Grainger7575
Decatur75011
Grundy64815
Union6015
Lewis6007
Unicoi59913
Claiborne5968
Scott5915
Polk56913
Benton55012
Humphreys5466
Jackson5427
Cannon5352
Houston51318
Morgan5116
Clay45417
Stewart44413
Sequatchie4195
Perry39416
Meigs3888
Pickett31410
Moore3133
Van Buren2462
Hancock1273

Most Popular Stories

Community Events