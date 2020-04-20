Huntsville Hospital CEO says mass coronavirus testing needed before easing restrictions

Alabama could reopen for business in 10 days and WAAY 31 is committed to making sure you know what to expect.

Monday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said he expects the number of coronavirus cases to jump whenever stores start to open again.

"As we intermingle and get back together there will be more cases of COVID-19. With more cases of COVID-19, there will be people that want to shut everything back down and there will be people that are accepting of that," he said.

David Spillers, Huntsville Hospital CEO, said he believes the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Madison County already peaked and the hospital is considering getting back to business and are hoping to resume elective surgeries in May. He said he's still cautious about re-opening.

“I’m concerned if we ever got in a situation like New York. I’m concerned about Marshall County right now. Just when you look at the number of cases relative to their population, and if those start converting to inpatients, our hospitals there would fill up quickly and we would have to take care of some of those patients here," Spillers said.

Spillers laid out his concerns about Gov. Kay Ivey easing social distancing restrictions too soon. He believes the number of coronavirus cases already spiked in Madison County, but he warned that could change quickly.

"A large nursing home or assisted living facility and we got some large ones here, if you get 200 or 300 cases in one of those it totally changes all the good work we have done to this point, and all of the numbers we got to this point. It could change very quickly, and we could get a lot of patients and a lot of inpatients and that’s when we start using resources that then won’t be available to do elective surgery and other things," he said.

Spillers thinks we need rapid testing and mass testing with fast results before easing restrictions. Those are both being worked on, and so is the accuracy of antibody testing.

"We don’t know if you got the antibody how long that antibody lasts. If you get the antibody test today, are you good for a year, a month, or are you good for a week? We don’t know," he said.

Spillers discussed what they outlined in their recommendation to Ivey about easing restrictions.

"When we submitted our plan to the state they asked us like they did the other businesses, what do you need to open back up? What would it mean to you? One of the things we put in our plan or recommendation to them was if we see a major spike we need to be able to stop things."

Spillers said the number of cases in Madison County is not rising at the rate it was weeks ago, and there’s only one coronavirus patient on a ventilator at the hospital in the county.