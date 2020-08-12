Huntsville Hospital CEO discusses college football season after some conferences cancel season

WAAY 31 asked Huntsville Hospital's CEO about the conferences that have started to cancel football seasons. David Spillers said he thinks college football season should happen, but there are risks involved due to coronavirus.

Spillers explained he read and saw reports some of the conferences that cancelled seasons made the decision because the schools in their conference are located in communities already seeing a lot of cases. He said if more cases in a community the greater the chance for transmission on the field. Spillers said football could be a disaster if an entire team gets the virus.

However, he said explaining to players why they can't play won't be easy.

"[From] someone who grew up playing football, everytime you walk on to a football field you're taking a risk. Probably risks that are far greater than catching COVID. Athletes today are 300 lbs and run sub-five second 40s. There is a risk when somebody like that runs into you. I think to tell an athlete the risk is too great they're going to say wait a minute, I risk my knees, my back, concussions. I risk things that are probably far more dangerous to me as a young adult than COVID. Why not play?," he said.

Spillers said he thinks it's time to manage some of these risks and move forward, and it's really unknown what will happen until the seasons start.