Huntsville Hospital: 12 employees test positive for coronavirus system-wide

Huntsville Hospital provided new information on the coronavirus cases they're seeing here in Madison County.

David Spillers, Huntsville Hospital CEO, said five patients who were hospitalized with coronavirus recovered and are back home. He also shared with WAAY 31 more employees were diagnosed with the virus since we learned of the first employee who tested positive on Monday.

Spillers said 12 employees have now tested positive for coronavirus, and six of those employees work here in Madison County. He told WAAY 31 the hospital system employees about 15,000 people system-wide. WAAY 31 also learned about 15 employees are self-isolating because they were around another employee who tested positive.

Spillers said they still have plenty of staff working. He said next week Huntsville Hospital's lab should be able to start processing coronavirus tests. Specimens from hospital staff will be a priority.

"These tests would be a very quick turn around. We would use these for the patients that are under investigation, possible rule outs those types of things. Employees, those people who need a quick turn around. We will coordinate that with our testing with Diatherix," he said.

Spillers said the testing done at Huntsville Hospital's lab will be similar to what is going on at UAB.

The lab will be able to turn around 200 tests a day.

He said they will still use Diatherix, a private lab at Huntsville Alpha, which can turn around about the same amount each day.

Spillers said less than 3 percent of the people tested for coronavirus in Madison County were positive.

He said people need to continue to sanitize and separate to keep the numbers down.