Huntsville Hispanic organization collecting donations for Hurricane Eta victims

In the wake of Hurricane Eta, one local Hispanic organization is collecting donations to help the victims affected by the storm’s damage in Central America.

The Huntsville chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is collaborating with some of the countries hardest hit by Hurricane Eta to deliver aid.

“We are in contact with organizations in four countries. We are working for Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Panama. We’re in touch with people in these countries so that we can start to get the first donations to them as soon as possible,” said Fany Canales, volunteer coordinator for LULAC.

LULAC is collecting items like clothes, shoes, canned food, diapers, over the counter medicine and monetary donations via PayPal.

Canales says it is difficult for herself and many others who have loved ones in these countries to see them suffering the impact of Hurricane Eta.

"I am Honduran, so it really hurts my heart to see so much destruction, so much need in these countries," Canales said.

For now, the group is focused on helping those impacted by Hurricane Eta, which ran through Central America during the first half of this month. Canales says they recognize this is an ongoing struggle, so they expect to extend the campaign through the coming months.

"We know that people in these countries, which are really poor countries, like Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, well, it's a crisis that's going to be seen for many months," Canales said.

To donate, contact any of the following LULAC members: Flora Johnson, 256-975-5216, Fany Canales, 256-603-0232, Norma Gomez, 256-619-1053, Beckie Newman, 256-755-7691.

To donate via PayPal, visit LULAC’s website and click on PayPal on Project Eta Disaster Relief.