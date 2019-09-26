Clear

Huntsville High has special homecoming parade Grand Marshall

Elisabeth Whitten loves her alma mater.

Elisabeth Whitten graduated from Huntsville High in 1943, and 76 years later, she's back as the Grand Marshall in the 2019 Homecoming Parade.

The school is more than 100 years old, and this year, all the feeder schools were part of the parade.

Whitten can't believe how much the city has grown.

"It's busting out all over. It really has gotten so big, so much so, they've moved Madison somewhere else, because I used to go to Madison, but it's not the way it used to be. The roads have changed, Whitten said.

Huntsville plays Columbia Friday at 7 p.m. at Milton Frank.

