Huntsville High grad drafted on day two of MLB draft

Graham Ashcraft selected by Cincinnati Reds

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 8:24 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Graham Ashcraft was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Huntsville High grad was selected by the Cinncinatti Reds. 

