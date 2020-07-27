Huntsville High football letter: Person ‘associated’ with team has coronavirus; practice continues

A person "associated" with Huntsville High School's football team has tested positive for coronavirus, and Head Coach Mark Fleetwood says "anyone who was at football practice last week may have been exposed" to coronavirus.

In a letter addressed to the "Panther Football Family" and sent to WAAY 31 by a parent, Fleetwood says the individual's last known date at practice was Thursday, July 23.

The letter does not say if the person is a player, coach or other member of the team.

Those who were in close contact with the individual are required to self-quarantine through Aug. 6.

Football practice will continue for all others.

Dear Panther Football Family,

In an effort to keep you informed, we are writing to make you aware that an individual associated with our school’s football team tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). It is our responsibility to notify you that anyone who was at football practice last week may have been exposed to COVID-19 through contact with this individual. The individual’s last known date at practice was Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Based on guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), all students and staff at football practice late last week that were in close contact with this individual are required to self-quarantine through August 6, 2020. Coach Fleetwood has directly contacted this group and made them aware of their possible exposure. Practice will resume except for those players who were in direct contact with the individual. Should you develop symptoms during your quarantine, your quarantine period is required to be extended for an additional 14 days from the date symptoms began.

We encourage you to monitor yourselves and your family for the following symptoms:

• Fever

• Cough

• Body aches

• Shortness of breath

• Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

• Sore throat

Should you develop one or more of these symptoms, please call your doctor or nearest urgent care for guidance. If shortness of breath is severe, seek emergency treatment via an emergency department (please call ahead) or 911 (please make them aware of potential exposure). If you have a confirmed case of COVID-19, please email Andrea Penn by calling (256) 428-6830 and leaving a message.

We encourage you to continue practicing social distancing. Additionally, please practice good hand washing and respiratory etiquette for coughs and sneezes. Should a family member develop the symptoms listed, please isolate this person from other members of the family and your pets.

The CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html is an excellent resource to find reliable answers to your questions. We encourage you to educate yourselves on what you can do to protect yourself and your family.

Please know that we have only your safety and well-being at heart and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

Very respectfully,

Mark Fleetwood

Head Football Coach, Huntsville High School