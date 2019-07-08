Huntsville High basketball camp is all about giving back to the community

The Huntsville High School basketball team is putting on a basketball camp July 8-11 to not just raise money for their upcoming season, but to give back to the community that supports them.

"Well I've got a great relationship with the boys and girls club guys, Nick Jones and Pete Miller, and I'm always looking for opportunities for us to partner together and for us to give back to our community," Huntsville Basketball Head Coach Christian Schweers said.

This camp brings kids from all different backgrounds together to learn about one common passion: Basketball.

When WAAY 31 asked one of the campers what he had learned on the first day, Chance Toney response was "teamwork."

The high school players hope to teach the campers more than just basketball.

"Just a role model honestly. Just hopefully lead them in the right direction, while we're here," Huntsville High senior Griffin Wrap said. "Teach them some life lessons such as manners and respect, eye contact with coaches, I mean that goes a long way in the future."

Sparkman Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama Athletic Director Nicholas Jones brought around 15 kids with him from the center to the basketball camp and he thinks campers are learning a lot from these high school players.

"I think the campers, they're getting out there, competing, you know. Everybody being unselfish, and any time you can be unselfish and learning how to give and share, we're all winners," Jones said.

Huntsville High junior Ashari Tate said she's glad she can help these kids stay active in the summer.

"I didn't get this opportunity, so I'm happy I get to give them this opportunity and to let them experience this because they'd probably be sitting at home playing video games or still popping fireworks, it's not even the Fourth of July, I'm glad this gives them the opportunity to get out of the house in a way," Tate said.