Huntsville High School to forfeit basketball wins due to ineligible player

Huntsville High School announced Saturday the school unknowingly played an ineligible player on the boys basketball team this season and will forfeit any wins the player was a part of.
Huntsville High School Principal Aaron King said in a release the school recently learned about the ineligible player and the school made a self-report to the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
King also said Huntsville High School is in the process of notifying the schools they have played in order to correct official records.
The basketball season will continue without the ineligible player, according to King. The release did not specify which player on the Panthers' roster was ineligible or how many games will be forfeited.
