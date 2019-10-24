Clear

Huntsville High School student arrested for air-dropping threats onto other students' phones

Police confirm the student air-dropped threats onto other students' phones at school.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 5:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A student at Huntsville High School was arrested Thursday.

Police confirm the student air-dropped threats onto other students' phones at school. Police have not been able to tell us what the threat said or who the teen suspect is.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events