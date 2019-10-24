Huntsville High School student arrested for air-dropping threats onto other students' phones

A student at Huntsville High School was arrested Thursday.
Police confirm the student air-dropped threats onto other students' phones at school. Police have not been able to tell us what the threat said or who the teen suspect is.
